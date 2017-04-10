WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump cannot ride his personal helicopter, it’s parked in the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Secret Service says, standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter. According to the Agency, Trump was never on the helicopter.

It’s hard to miss, the Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump’s name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal. The billionaire-turned-president owns two.

The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later. The White House didn’t respond to questions about the reason the helicopter was there.