WASHINGTON - The United States stepped up pressure Sunday on Russia to rein in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, warning that any further chemical attacks would be "very damaging" to their relationship and suggesting there can be no peace in Syria while Assad remains in power.

President Donald Trump's top advisers took to Sunday television talk shows to set the stage for a diplomatic confrontation in Moscow this week when US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

It will be their first face-to-face encounter since US cruise missiles slammed into a Syrian air base early Friday Damascus time in retaliation for a suspected sarin gas attack on April 4 that killed at least 87 civilians in Syria's northern Idlib province.

Tillerson said the chemical attack had been preceded by two others in March. US officials said the presence of Russian advisers at the airfield used to launch the attack raised questions about how they could not have known.

Tillerson stopped short of accusing the Russians of complicity. "But clearly they've been incompetent and perhaps they've just simply been outmaneuvered by the Syrians," he said on ABC's "This Week."If Syria carries out any further chemical attacks, "that is going to be clearly very damaging to US-Russian relations," Tillerson warned. "I do not believe that the Russians want to have worsening relationships with the US, but it's going to take a lot of discussion and a lot of dialogue to better understand what is the relationship that Russia wishes to have with the US."

He said he would call on Russia "to fulfill the obligation it made to the international community when it agreed to be the guarantor of the elimination of the chemical weapons, and why Russia has not been able to achieve that is unclear to me."

Moscow has sought to deflect blame from its long-time ally Assad over the incident and says Syrian jets struck a rebel arms depot where "toxic substances" were being put inside bombs. The US retaliatory strike marked the first time the United States has intervened directly in the Syrian civil war against Assad's Russian- and Iranian-backed regime, raising questions about Washington's next steps.

No solution with

Assad in power

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said she doesn't expect a political solution in Syria with President Bashar al-Assad in power. "There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," Haley said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"If you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it's going to be hard to see a government that's peaceful and stable with Assad," she added.

"There's multiple priorities. Getting Assad out is not the only priority," Haley said of the US strategy. "What we're trying to do is, obviously, defeat ISIS," she continued, referring to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. "Secondly, we don't see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there. Thirdly, get the Iranian influence out. And then finally, move toward a political solution, because at the end of this is a complicated situation."

While Haley said that removing Assad wasn't the United States' "only priority," that assertion signals a major shift from her comments late last month, in which she seemed to dismiss the prospect of regime change. "You pick and choose your battles and when we're looking at this, it's about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out," Haley told reporters.

Tillerson, on the other hand, stressed that the air strike had the limited aim of deterring further use of chemical weapons. "Other than that, there is no change to our military posture," he said.

While he did not rule out the future use of military force, he said the US administration was mindful of "the lessons of what went wrong in Libya when you choose that pathway of regime change." "Any time you go in and have a violent change at the top, it is very difficult to create the conditions for stability, longer-term," he said.

Both Tillerson and HR McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, said defeating the Islamic State group remained the administration's first priority, with the strategy for stabilizing Syria a longer-term political effort that could involve Russia.

"It's very difficult to understand how a political solution could result from the continuation from the Assad regime," McMaster said on "Fox News Sunday." "We are not saying that we are the ones who are going to effect that change. (What) we are saying is, other countries have to ask themselves some hard questions," he said. "This is a great opportunity for the Russian leadership to reevaluate what they are doing," he said, "why they are supporting a regime that is committing mass murder against its own people. So Russia could be part of the solution. Right now I think everyone in the world (sees) Russia as part of the problem."