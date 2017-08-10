DHAKA - A Bangladeshi film star who became an Islamic preacher said Wednesday he wants to use his fame to draw young people in the Muslim-majority nation to the faith. Ananta Jalil is the latest actor to take up the practice after 22-year-old Naznin Akter Happy, whose decision to become a preacher was the subject of a best-selling book. Thousands of fans turned out late last month to watch 39-year-old Jalil preach in the capital Dhaka. Photos of him wearing an Islamic turban and long robe went viral on social media.
Bangladesh film star turns Islamic preacher
