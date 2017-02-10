DUBAI:- A Saudi rights activist who tweeted a depiction of Christ’s birth on Christmas Day has been freed on bail after one month in prison, a watchdog said on Thursday. A second activist detained around the same time is still in custody, the Gulf Center for Human Rights said. Their cases are part of what monitors describe as intensified repression in the kingdom. Ahmed al-Mshikhs was released on February 1 from the police prison in Qatif district, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, said the centre.–AFP

No charges were laid against Mshikhs but, based on what has happened to other activists, “he could face trial any time in the future”, the rights group said.

Mshikhs is co-founder of the Al-Adalah Centre for Human Rights in Saudi Arabia. He had been detained since January 5.