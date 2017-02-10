Ameera Khan - Gothic architecture clustered around Byzantine mosques, women in skirts singing the blues at the subway without a decibel of hooting from the Muslim crowd, on the same stage, a dervish infused in divine affinity with God whirls in ecstasy, followed by a belly dancer who enchants the crowd with her mind-numbingly beautiful dynamics. This is the paradox called Istanbul.

Against everyone’s advice, I spent the last few months in this memorable city, exploring all the nooks and crannies of the Turkish culture. While the hostile political environment was a factor to be cautious of, the city’s heartbeat never once stopped. Dividing Asia and Europe by the open waters of the Bosphorus, Istanbul is the perfect blend of the East and West, in every aspect. Like in any other Asian city, the traffic in Istanbul is atrocious.

Cars, buses, trams and Dolmus of all shapes and sizes impatiently wriggle around the narrow streets and yet the Turks always manage to be late for their appointments. Nonetheless, they made up for it with their European courtesy and mannerism.

The people of Istanbul make a special effort to be happy. No matter what time of day it is, Taksim Square is buzzing with street artists putting smiles on people’s faces by performing traditional Turkish and Arabic melodies. Jazz is also quite popular in Istanbul, the soothing music from the trumpets is enough to put anyone in the audience in a trance. This positive vibe is exhaled by the common public. Western influence has made Istanbul an accepting city where anyone can feel welcomed regardless of their ethnicities. There was never a time when street vendors and shop keepers did not enquire me and my friends about where we were from and to our delight, Turks had a thing for Pakistanis - A lady in a corner shop even chanted “Jeevay Pakistan!” after learning that we are Pakistani. By the same token, Istanbulites were some of the most tolerant people I have encountered.

In the summer time, no one batted an eye at women in shorts and sun dresses and no one scrutinized women for wearing veils in the hot weather, everyone minded their own business and respected one another. Even liberal taxi drivers stopped playing music once they heard the adhaan at the mosque to respect the rich Muslim heritage of the country. People were free to drink, smoke, worship and express themselves without judgement or defamation of any kind.

An iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia, truly portrayed the diverse roots of this city. It was originally built as a church in the sixth century and then converted into a mosque. Overlooking the mehrab was an ethereal painting of Virgin Mary and Jesus with the three winged angels on each arch of the dome above and elaborated emerald discs reading “Muhammad” and “Allah”. This sight was the epitome of diversity and harmony that Istanbul had to offer and led one to believe that the Turkish culture proved different beliefs can in fact coexist.

Additionally, the food paid tribute to the Turkish charm. Adana Kebab with pilav was a popular meal in Turkey, what intrigued me was that it simultaneously sparked European and Asian flavours in my taste buds. The kebab was seasoned with a blend of mild spices which were just enough to appeal as a Mediterranean entrée but flavourless enough to acknowledge that Turkish people have adopted their palettes to tasteless European food. However, Turks were the true masters of dessert. From the decadent Kunefe, to the chewy Lokum, to the luxurious Baklawa (best found in Karakoy),Turkish sweets were fit to pay tribute to the extravagant way of life of the Sultans who conquered this land. What is more, around every corner of the beautiful district of Cihangir, were small coffee shops, each with a different blend of turk kahvesi and cay but with the same virtue of keeping the age old tradition of having a cuppa in one’s spare time.

Ultimately, Istanbul has proven to be the heart of diversity and universal culture. The distinct aura of this city has become embedded into my soul. Nations, like ours, should learn a lesson or two about embracing the different and accepting art, in whatever shape or form it may present itself in, with open arms. I presume that Istanbul embodies anyone who dares to step foot into this magnificent land and that is what makes this one of the most divine destinations on Earth.