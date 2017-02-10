A patrol plane of US Navy and a Chinese jet had an "usafe" encounter over the South China Sea earlier this week, the US Pacific Command said today.

The “interaction” between the US Navy P-3C plane and a Chinese KJ-200 took place on Wednesday in international airspace over the waters, Robert Shuford, a spokesman from the command, said in a statement . He didn’t specify what was unsafe about the encounter.

A US official said that the aircraft came within 1,000 feet of each other near the Scarborough Shoal, which is located between the Philippines and the Chinese mainland.

Shuford said the U.S. plane was on a routine mission and operating according to international law. The KJ-200 is a propeller airborne early warning and control aircraft which is based off the Soviet An-12.