NEW DELHI - A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, deployed along the LoC in held Kashmir, has said that troops are served bad quality food and even have to go “empty stomach” at times, prompting the border guarding force to initiate an inquiry.

The video by Tej Bhahadur Yadav went viral on social media and prompted the Border Security Force to initiate an inquiry.

In the video, Yadav accused some officers of “illegally selling off” the supplies meant for the troops and said the soldiers have to go to bed hungry at times.

“Governments change, but our situation doesn’t change… We only get a parantha and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables... we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get ‘dal’ (pulses) which only has ‘haldi’ (turmeric) and salt... with roti. This is the quality of the food we get... how can a jawan do his duty?” Yadav said.

“I request the Prime Minister to get this probed... no one shows our plight,” he said. “I may not be here after this video goes viral,” he said in the video, betraying fears of possible disciplinary action against him.

The Border Security Force took cognisance of the video and tweeted from its official handle that an inquiry has been ordered.

“BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps(troops). Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already rchd (reached) the location,” the force tweeted after tagging the video.

However, PK Mishra, former ADG, BSF, brushed aside the jawan’s allegations. “There is no shortage of food supply at the location,” he told CNN-News18.

Sources told CNN News18 that Yadav is currently deployed along the Line of Control in J&K and the BSF jawans here work under the operational command of the army which also provides for “food and other logistics of the jawans”.

A BSF official, who did not wish to be named, said that while allegations levelled by Yadav are serious, authorities were sceptical because of his service record. “He has been found guilty of hitting his senior officer with a rifle butt and drinking alcohol on duty. His service record is such that we are sceptical about the allegations. Yet, an enquiry is underway,” he said.

Another officer said Yadav has sought voluntary retirement from service. “His letter seeking retirement from service from January 31, 2017 has reached us,” the officer said.