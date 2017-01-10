KOLKATA: The Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati today issued a ‘fatwa’ against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Imam has also offered Rs25 lac reward for anyone who will “cut off PM Narendra Modi’s beard, shave his head and smear him with black ink”.

The fatwa says that demonetization has caused severe problems for a common man whereas majority of India wants to see Mamta Banerjee as the prime minister.

“Everyday people are harassed and facing problem due to demonetization. Modi is bluffing the society and the innocent people of the country through demonetisation and nobody wants him to continue as PM,” The Shahi Imam said during a press conference as quoted by The Indian Express.

“People who keep beard are mostly religious like maulanas, sadhus, sufis, sikh gurus.. But Modi keeping beard is bhondami (bluffing),” he added.

On the other hand, BJP state secretary Ritesh Tiwari had lodged a police complaint in Jorasakho police station and demanded action against the Imam.