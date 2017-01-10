Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district in Indian held Kashmir today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops. Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.