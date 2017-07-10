North Atlantic Treaty Organization has pledged support to Ukraine against an insurgency by pro-Russian separatists in east of the country.

The backing was reiterated by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg while speaking at the NATO-Ukraine Commission session in Kiev today.

The NATO Secretary General said Kiev's allies do not and will not recognise Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea.

The NATO chief's visit came a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a maiden visit to Ukraine and urged Moscow to take the first step to ease the conflict in the country's east.