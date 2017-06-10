In his book ‘The Prisoner in his palace’ former American soldier, Will Bardenwerper has recalled the time, he and 11 other US special soldiers spent with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain in prison, reported BBC Urdu.

Bardenwerper wrote in the book that Saddam had become a ‘good company’ of guards and they used to take him as ‘grandpa’

While recalling the time of Iraqi dictator’s hanging, he wrote that even all US soldiers were crying at that time.

"At the time of his hanging, we felt that we deceived Saddam. We felt that we killed a person who was very dear to us," he recalled.

“He used to sit and talked about his days of rule and shared many stories of his lifetime,” wrote Bardenwerper.

He further wrote that Saddam liked gardening and was peculiar about his food.

The soldier also wrote about Saddam’s love for cigars.

“He told us that Castro taught him about smoking cigar properly,” he wrote.

Saddam Hussain was hanged on December 30, 2006 for killing his 148 opponents.

The day he was hanged, one of his captors left US army.