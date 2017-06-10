LONDON - A man armed with a knife held employees hostage for a few hours at a job centre in Newcastle in northeast England, police said Friday. "Specialist negotiators are at the scene," Northumbria Police said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries. The police said: "It is believed that all the hostages had been released and that the man concerned is the only person who remains in the building". Police said student accommodation nearby had been evacuated and a metro station closed as a precaution.