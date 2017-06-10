London - Prime Minister Theresa May presented herself as a stable leader to take Britain through Brexit, but her gamble of an election backfired and has left her deeply wounded.The Conservative Party leader refused to resign after losing her party's parliamentary majority in Thursday's vote, but has suffered a humiliation from which she will struggle to recover.

"She ran a pretty dreadful campaign," said Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry as the shock results rolled in, calling on May to "consider her position".

"It is clear that this election has left her authority deeply wounded, perhaps fatally," said Paul Goodman, a former lawmaker and editor of the ConservativeHome website. May called the election three years early in the hope of building on her sky-high personal poll ratings, and focused the campaign around her own leadership qualities.

'Self-inflicted error'

But her no-nonsense image crumbled under the scrutiny, as she was forced to backtrack on a key manifesto promise, and offered little in the way of a positive vision to voters. Two terror attacks gave her an opportunity to show her strength but also drew questions over her six years as interior minister, when she oversaw cuts to police numbers.

Like her predecessor David Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum in June last year in the mistaken confidence he would win the vote to stay in the EU, she will now be remembered for her hubris.

"It was a self-inflicted error, a self-inflicted wound and it was something that was likely born out of a bit of taking the British public for granted," Brian Klaas of the London School of Economics (LSE) told AFP. After seeking permission from Queen Elizabeth II to form a new government, May pointedly made no reference to her party's damaging losses, leading the Evening Standard, edited by former Tory finance minister George Osborne, to splash the front-page headline "Queen of Denial".

Awkward public manner

When May replaced Cameron after the Brexit vote, she presented herself as a steady hand on the tiller as Britain headed into uncharted waters.

She was the hard-working vicar's daughter who eschewed gossip and focused on "getting the job done", with her flamboyant shoes the only sign of rebellion. May earned a reputation as a dogged minister when leading the interior ministry, one of the toughest jobs in politics, and was also viewed as a shrewd political operator.

She opposed Brexit but took a back seat in the campaign, allowing her to win support form all sides of the Conservative party when Cameron stepped down.

Proving her commitment, May began the formal process of leaving the EU in March, promising to pull Britain out of Europe's single market in order to cut immigration. She took a tough line against Brussels on the campaign trail, describing herself as a "bloody difficult woman" and warning she was willing to walk away from the talks if she could not get a good deal.

But over weeks of campaign events she drew accusations of being robotic, over-reliant on slogans and soundbites, and so awkward around members of the public that she even boycotted television debates. By contrast Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, derided in the right-wing media as a socialist has-been, drew large rallies and many young people with a message of ending austerity. "She didn't do enough to engage," said Gus McKay, a 38-year-old voter in London.

Voters 'caught off guard'

May once famously warned the Conservatives when she was party chairman that they were seen as "nasty", and as prime minister promised a new domestic approach.

She targeted Labour-supporting seats that had backed Brexit, wooing them with promises to rein executive pay and cap utility bills, and refused to rule out tax rises. But she drew accusations of abandoning her core support with a manifesto plan for elderly social care that would have hit wealthy pensioners, and on which she was forced to backtrack.

Her competence also came under fire following attacks in London and Manchester, amid warnings that police and security forces did not have the funds to do their job. "Saying and doing nothing for nine months let voters project whatever they liked on to this new kind of prime minister," wrote commentator Matt Chorley in The Times.

"When the manifesto landed, many were suddenly caught off guard by the revelation that she was a Tory (Conservative), and not a very nice one or a good one."

EU fears Brexit delay

European Union leaders fear Prime Minister Theresa May's shock loss of her parliamentary majority raises the risk of failure in Brexit negotiations due to start this month that will usher Britain out of the EU in March 2019.

There was concern that a weak minority administration and a possible leadership challenge to May after her electoral gamble backfired might mean further delay to the start of talks scheduled for June 19. But the prime minister said her new government would now prepare for discussions in 10 days time.

However, Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the EU executive, was among those warning that a weak British leader may be a problem once talks start. "We need a government that can act," he told German radio. "With a weak negotiating partner, there's a danger the negotiations will turn out badly."

Oettinger's boss, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said his Brexit negotiating team under Michel Barnier was ready: "The clock is ticking," Juncker said.

Barnier sounded conciliatory: "Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready," he tweeted. "Timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal."

Donald Tusk, the former Polish premier who will oversee the process as chair of EU national leaders' summits, also stressed there was "no time to lose" and a need for London and Brussels to cooperate to minimise disruption for people, businesses and governments across Europe when Britain walks out in 22 months.

"Our shared responsibility and urgent task now is to conduct the negotiations ... in the best possible spirit, securing the least disruptive outcome," said Tusk, who warned last month that emotions stirred up on either side of the English Channel during the British election campaign were jeopardising agreement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was quick to scotch a suggestion Britain might do a U-turn and ask to stay in the bloc - something that would need EU agreement - and a Commission spokesman resisted a barrage of questions at a press briefing on whether the Union might agree to extend the two-year deadline.

Few Europeans voiced much sympathy for May. Some compared her to her predecessor David Cameron, who sought to silence Eurosceptic fellow Conservatives by calling the referendum on EU membership which ended his career and shocked Europe.

"YET ANOTHER OWN GOAL"

"Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated," tweeted Guy Verhofstadt, the liberal former Belgian premier who is the European Parliament's point man for the Brexit process.

German conservative Markus Ferber, an EU lawmaker involved in discussions on access to EU markets for Britain's financial sector, was scathing: "At the most untimely point," he said, "The British political system is in total disarray. Instead of strong and stable leadership we witness chaos and uncertainty."

May, who had campaigned against Brexit last year, delivered her terms for withdrawal on March 29 that included a clean break from the EU single market. She then called a snap election hoping for a big majority to strengthen her negotiating hand.

That was also the broadly desired outcome in Brussels, where leaders believed that a stronger May would be better able to cut compromise deals with the EU and resist pressure from hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party to walk out without a deal.

European leaders have largely given up considering the possibility that Britain might change its mind and ask to stay, something May made clear was not her intention.

Most now appear to prefer that the bloc's second-biggest economy leave smoothly and quickly. Having recovered from last year's shock, Germany, France and other powers see Brexit as a chance to tighten EU integration without the awkward British.

As news of British mayhem broke, Juncker was launching a new push for an expanded EU defence project which Britain has long opposed, fearing a clash with the US-led NATO alliance.

FEAR OF COLLAPSE

A breakdown in negotiations could mean Britain ceasing to be an EU member without having in place the legal agreements that would avoid a chaotic limbo for people and businesses. That would also make it improbable that Britain could secure the rapid free trade agreement it wants with the EU after it leaves.

In a note to clients, UBS wrote that a breakdown in talks was now more likely and would make it harder to reach a trade deal: "A tighter political balance could make it easier for Eurosceptics ... to prevent the government from offering the compromises needed to secure a trade deal."

Barnier aims to start with talks on residence rights for expatriates, on how much Britain will owe the Union on departure and on EU-UK border arrangements in Northern Ireland. He hopes outline agreements on those issues by the end of this year can open the way for discussion on a future trade deal. However, May and her allies have questioned the EU's negotiating proposals.

May's reappointment and determination to soldier on without a clear majority has muted talk of a different ruling coalition taking power with a mission to seek a "softer" Brexit than May is pursuing, possibly seeking to remain in the single market.

While the other 27 states would quite possibly be willing to extend to Britain the same kind of access to EU markets they offer to Norway or Switzerland, they have made clear that would mean Britain continuing to pay into the EU budget and obey EU rules, including on free migration across the bloc, while no longer having any say in how the Union's policies are set.

"Maybe there won’t be a hard Brexit," Norwegian Foreign Minister Boerge Brende said. "Maybe Britain will have to show greater flexibility in the negotiations."

But EU officials question how any British government could persuade voters to accept a Norway-style package and so would be wary of starting down the path of negotiating it for fear of ending up without a deal that both sides could ratify in 2019.