KATHMANDU:- At least 24 people were killed when an overcrowded bus skidded off the road and crashed in remote western Nepal on Thursday, local officials said. Sixteen people were killed instantly as the bus careered off the road in Jajarkot district, while the other eight died in hospital, local district official Suman Kharel told AFP. The nearest hospital was struggling to cope with the number of casualties and some people were being taken to other districts for treatment, he added. “The district hospital is crowded with injured and we are still searching for people at the accident site,” another local official Krishna Chandra Paudel said.–AFP