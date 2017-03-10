According to The Independent, Anti-terror police have sealed off Dusseldorf station in Germany after reports of an attack involving a man armed with an axe.

Five people are believed to have been injured and images posted on social media showed paramedics treating the wounded. One victim is said to be in a serious condition but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A suspect has been detained by police but the motive for the attack is currently unknown. Reports suggest the attacker tried to flee by jumping off a bridge but was detained by officers.

A member of station staff told German newspaper Bild: "We were standing on the track, waiting for the train. The train came, and suddenly someone jumped out with an axe and started hitting people. There was blood everywhere. I have experienced a lot, but I have never experienced anything like this."

Eyewitnesses reported how injured people were taken from the station. Local police urged people not to speculate about the motive for the attack, dismissing unfounded claims as "useless".

The attack comes months after a terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin killed 12 and injured 56 more after a lorry was driven into crowds of shoppers.

The current Foreign Office travel advice for Germany says: “There is a high threat from terrorism. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in public places visited by foreigners.

“The German government has announced that increased security has been put in place as a precaution at public buildings, major events, transport hubs and large public gatherings.”