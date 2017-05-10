India on Tuesday said the International Court of Justice had passed orders halting the death sentence announced to Kulbushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court, reported Indian media.

It said the court passed the orders in wake of an appeal by New Delhi in which it had accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention", reported NDTV.

Earlier in the day, India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said she had informed Bert Koenders, the foreign minister of Netherlands, about the Hague-based tribunal's order.

Mr.Harish Salve, Senior Advocate is representing India before International Court of Justice in the #KulbhushanJadhav case. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 9, 2017

Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan, which has seen a long-running conflict between Pakistani security forces and a militant separatist movement.

The Pakistani military said in a statement he had confessed to being tasked by India's intelligence service with planning, coordinating and organizing espionage and sabotage activities in Baluchistan "aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan".

The sentence was passed by a Field General Court Martial and confirmed by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The military did not announce any date for the execution.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India would take up the issue with Pakistan at the highest level to ensure that justice was done to Jadhav.

Swaraj dismissed Jadhav's trial as a farce and said Pakistan had ignored 13 separate requests in the past year to be permitted to offer him consular services.

"The government and people of India would view very seriously the possibility that an innocent Indian citizen is facing death sentence in Pakistan without due process and in violation of basic norms, law, justice and international relations," she said.

Sartaj Aziz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's adviser on foreign affairs, said Jadhav was entitled to file a mercy petition to the Army chief if an appellate court upholds his conviction.

Pakistan accuses India of helping the separatist movement in Balochistan, a charge denied by India. In its turn, the government in New Delhi says Pakistan aids separatist fighters in Kashmir, part of India's only Muslim-majority state, which Pakistan also claims.