Suspected rebels in India-held Kashmir abducted and killed a military officer who was home on leave for a wedding, the Indian army said on Wednesday.

Villagers found Ummer Faiyaz's body early Wednesday, a day after he was snatched by unidentified men at his cousin's wedding.

“Some unidentified terrorists yesterday abducted and then killed a young unarmed army officer,” an army statement said.

The killing comes amid an upsurge in violence in the disputed Himalayan region, where rebels opposed to Indian rule have repeatedly attacked government forces and banks in recent weeks.

Officials say the ranks of rebel groups fighting for independence have swelled since last July when the killing of a popular rebel leader by government forces sparked months of unrest across the territory that left more than 100 people dead.

Last week the Indian army launched a massive search operation in southern Kashmir to hunt for militants.