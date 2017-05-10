New Delhi - India's top court has found a senior judge guilty of contempt and sentenced him to six months in prison.

Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan of the Calcutta High Court was found guilty of writing letters and making allegations against fellow judges, BBC reported Tuesday.

This is the first time in India's judicial history that a high court judge has been jailed for contempt. For the past few months, Justice Karnan has been on a collision course with the judges of the Supreme Court. He was stripped of his judicial powers in February.

The stand-off dates from January, when Justice Karnan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging up the names of 20 "corrupt judges" and three senior law officials. Even though he failed to provide any evidence against those named in the list, he urged Mr Modi to investigate and take action against them. After that he was summoned before the top court and barred from performing any judicial or administrative functions. Justice Karnan responded by accusing the seven judges of caste discrimination, banning them from leaving the country and demanding compensation. A seven-judge Supreme Court bench that included Chief Justice JS Khehar then ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Justice Karnan by a panel of government doctors. Justice Karnan angrily responded by ordering similar tests for the seven top court judges.

On Monday, he passed an unprecedented order sentencing India's Chief Justice, and seven other judges of the Supreme Court, to five years in prison.

The order said the judges were guilty of discrimination and harassment, among other charges.

On Tuesday, the top court barred the media from publishing and broadcasting Justice Karnan's statements.

Meanwhile, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya, once dubbed the "King of Good Times", was found guilty of contempt by the country's top court Tuesday after he was found to have sent his children millions of dollars.

The indebted liquor baron, who co-owns a Formula One team and a cricket side, fled India in 2016 owing more than $1.3 billion in loans to more than a dozen banks.

His creditors have been trying to retrieve the unpaid debts, which Mallya stands accused of misusing, but the 61-year-old has refused to return from Britain to face multiple charges.

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favour of a consortium of banks and creditors who argued Mallya had violated court orders by transferring $40 million to his three children.

Vipin Kumar Jai, one of the lawyers representing the banks, said that Mallya had deliberately concealed his assets and withheld information from the court, leading to the contempt charge.

"The court held him guilty for contempt and asked him to personally appear before it on July 10," Jai told AFP.

The court is expected to hand down its verdict on July 10, he added.

The court was told Mallya sent his children the money after receiving a payout from British spirits firm Diageo, despite strict orders he not distribute the cash.

Diageo last year agreed to pay him $75 million over five years as severance after he stepped down as chairman of United Spirits, a company his family owned which is now a Diageo subsidiary.

Mallya was arrested last month in London following an extradition request from India, but was later released on bail by a British court.

India has been trying unsuccessfully to haul him before the courts back home, where he came to symbolise the excess and risk of bad loans in Asia's third-largest economy.

Mallya dropped off India's rich list in 2014, engulfed by massive debts of his grounded Kingfisher Airlines.

He has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly ignored court warrants and requests to appear before investigators.