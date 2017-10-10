A Turkish police officer shot and seriously wounded a state prosecutor after they argued in his office in the southern province of Antalya on Tuesday, the Dogan news agency reported.

The wounded man was flown by helicopter ambulance to hospital from the Korkuteli district of the province, some 50 km (30 miles) northwest of the city of Antalya, the agency said.

It said the incident occurred around 3 pm (1200 GMT) when the police officer, whose wife works as a clerk at the court house where the prosecutor’s office is located, entered the room and they began arguing.

State-run Anadolu news agency also described the attacker as a police officer.