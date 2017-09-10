At least one person was killed and several others injured when an under-construction flyover bridge collapsed on Sunday in eastern India, officials said.

A portion of the bridge collapsed in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state where over a dozen workers were working.

“We have suspended two engineers who were supervising the work,” engineer-in-chief and secretary of Odisha’s works department Nalini Kanta Pradhan told Reuters.

An inquiry has been ordered into the bridge collapse and appropriate action would be taken, said Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of the state.