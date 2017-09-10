WASHINGTON - A US man who joined Somalia's Shabaab insurgents and allegedly attacked Kenyan peace-keepers in Somalia pleaded guilty to supporting a foreign terror group. Baltimore native Maalik Alim Jones, 32, was accused of joining the rebels in 2011 where he took small arms training and joined attacks by Shabaab's Jaysh Ayman commando unit against African Union troops sent to help stabilize the long-troubled country.

Jones spent four years in the country and appeared together with other Shabaab fighter in videos recovered from a cellphone on the body of a Shabaab fighter killed in an attack. -AFP