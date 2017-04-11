An explosion has hit a bus transporting German football team Borussia Dortmund to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match against Monaco in Dortmund, Germany.

The bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium.

German soccer team Borussia Dortmund said in a tweet on Tuesday there had been an explosion on the team bus; no players injured.

“The bus set off from the team's hotel to the stadium when three explosive charges detonated,” said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.

German daily Bild reported Spanish defender Marc Bartra has been injured and taken to the hospital.

Security officials confirmed that one person was injured. However, there were no confirmations of casualties yet.