LOS ANGELES - Two adults were shot dead Monday at an elementary school classroom in the California city of San Bernardino in what police said was a case of “murder-suicide.”

“Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there’s no further threat,” city police chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter. It was not immediately clear if that meant the shooter was among the dead. “There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown,” the officer added.

Students at North Park Elementary School were being transported to a nearby high school “for safety,” Burguan said. San Bernardino is located about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles.

In December 2015, a newlywed couple apparently inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire on an office party in San Bernardino, killing 14 people and injuring 22 others.

Television station KNBC reported that two people were confirmed killed in the shooting, and that two students and one teacher were among the gunshot victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Twitter post that there were “multiple gunshot victims” from the incident.