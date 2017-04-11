MAIDUGURI: Two female suicide bombers detonated explosives on the edge of a university campus in northeast Nigeria on Monday, blowing themselves up but causing no other casualties, disasters agency NEMA said. The bombers detonated their vests close to the perimeter fence of the University of Maiduguri at around 04:00 a.m. (0300 GMT), a NEMA spokesman said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Maiduguri is the city that has been worst hit by an eight-year-old insurgency by the Boko Haram group. It was the second suicide bombing there in three days. -Reuters

Two female bombers blew themselves up on Saturday at a mosque in the Jiddari Polo district on the edge of Maiduguri, injuring four people, said NEMA.