UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres is keeping a watch on the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir where complete strike is being observed after security personnel killed eight civilians protesting against New Delhi’s rule on Sunday, his spokesman said.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who was responding to questions at the regular noon briefing, said Monday the UN chief has all along underscored the need for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through engagement and dialogue between Pakistan and India.

When the question about the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was raised, the spokesman said he had nothing to add to what has already been stated on the issue. But when asked why the secretary-general was reluctant to discuss the Kashmir dispute, the spokesman said: “I don’t think the Secretary General is reluctant. He would underscore the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue. It is obviously an issue that he is following....If we are able to say more, we will.”

Pressed further, he said that Guterres was well aware of the Kashmir issue.

Last week, the United Nations said the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is investigating alleged ceasefire violations on the Pakistan-administered side of the Line of Control.

The UN, it said, had received reports of the alleged ceasefire violations in the Azad Kashmir side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber.

UNMOGIP was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not. The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers, supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.

