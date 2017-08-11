MOSCOW:- A Russian court jailed an investigative journalist for three and a half years after convicting him of extremism Thursday, in a case denounced by media rights activists. Alexander Sokolov worked at the RBK news agency when he was arrested in June 2015 on suspicion of participating in a banned extremist group. The journalist denied any wrongdoing, saying his prosecution is due to an investigative report published two weeks earlier on government overspending on a project to build a new space port.–AFP

Sokolov’s conviction Thursday came as two other men also received jail sentences in the same case.