WASHINGTON: A top aide of US President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, was “counselled” by the White House and criticized by lawmakers for promoting the president's daughter, Ivanka's fashion line during an appearance on Fox News.

“That was wrong, wrong, wrong. It is wholly unacceptable, no ifs, ands or buts about it,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, Republican, said in a statement Thursday.

“It should have never happened, and they better learn this lesson very quick.”Chaffetz and ranking committee member Congressman Elijah Cummings, Democrat, sent a joint letter to the Office of Government Ethics regarding the incident. Conway, in a Thursday morning interview from the White House briefing room, urged people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”“It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it,” Conway said. “I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

The pitch came one day after President Trump griped on Twitter that Nordstrom treated Ivanka “unfairly” by dumping the First Daughter’s products amid declining sales. While Trump and Vice President Pence are not subject to ethical regulations, Conway, a veteran pollster-turned-presidential counsellor, appears to have flouted an Office of Government Ethics regulation barring a federal employee from using his or her office “for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.”

By Thursday afternoon, watchdog groups Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Public Citizen had both filed complaints with the ethics office.“The law is clear that public officials should not use their offices for their own private gain or the private gain of others,” CREW’s executive director, Noah Bookbinder, said in a statement. “It’s hard to find a clearer case of that kind of misuse of office than we saw today.”

The nonprofit group also argued that Conway “unquestionably was acting in her official capacity.”The Office of Government Ethics sent out a series of tweets saying it had seen an “extraordinary” response from people emailing, calling and submitting information online about “recent events.”

The office advises federal employees on such issues but is not an enforcement agency - those duties fall to Congress, the General Accounting Office, the FBI, various inspectors general and others, the ethics office noted on Twitter.Ultimately, it is up to Trump to punish employees for ethics infractions. Chaffetz and Cummings called on the ethics office to recommend “appropriate disciplinary action.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attempted to brush off the controversy during his daily briefing, telling reporters that Conway has “been counseled on that subject.”Hannah Sultan, a 26-year-old hospitality group worker shopping at Nordstrom Rack Union Square on Thursday, praised the retailer for dropping Ivanka Trump and branded Conway’s remarks “hilarious"