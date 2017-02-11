US court deals new blow to Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON - In a major setback for the Trump administration, a US appeals court has unanimously declined its urgent request to restore the controversial executive order restricting refugees and travel by immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries setting up a potential showdown in the Supreme Court.

The San Francisco-based Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled on Thursday evening that a nationwide restraining order against the president’s travel ban may continue while a federal judge considers a lawsuit over the immigration policy.

“We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay," the court ruled.

Trump had said the Justice Department would succeed in appealing District Court Judge James Robart’s order which lifted his administration's travel ban last week.

Robart's decision came after Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to invalidate key provisions of Trump's executive order.

Robart questioned the Trump administration's use of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the US as a justification for the travel ban.

Trump signed an executive order on January 27 that imposed a temporary travel ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. The move also suspended admission of all refugees for 120 days.

"Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all. We disagree," the three-judge panel hearing the case wrote.

"In short, although courts owe considerable deference to the president's policy determinations with respect to immigration and national security, it is beyond question that the federal judiciary retains the authority to adjudicate constitutional challenges to executive action,” they added.

AFP adds: A defiant Trump quickly pledged to battle on, tweeting within minutes of the decision: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR

NATION IS AT STAKE!"

"It's a political decision," he told reporters later.

Critics say the measure targeted Muslims in violation of US law.

The San Francisco court said aspects of the public interest favoured both sides, highlighting the "massive attention" the case had drawn.

"On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies," the ruling said.

"And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination."

While acknowledging that the Seattle judge's ruling "may have been overbroad in some respects," the panel said it was not their "role to try, in effect, to rewrite the executive order."

"The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States," the court said. Civil rights campaigners and state officials applauded the decision, vowing to fight on until the executive order is permanently scrapped. For now, it means travellers with valid visas can continue to enter the country.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, whose administration sued for the measure to be blocked, hailed a victory for his state and the country, arguing that the ruling showed "no one is above the law, not even the president."

Human Rights Watch senior researcher Grace Meng called the decision "an important declaration of judicial independence, which is crucial for checking harmful overreach by the president."

Trump had blasted the original suspension in a series of fiery tweets and public statements.

Republican lawmakers jumped to Trump's defence, with Senator Tom Cotton calling the ruling "misguided," while Democrats hailed it.

"Pres Trump ought to see the writing on the wall, abandon proposal, roll up his sleeves & come up w/ a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe," Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer tweeted.

Trump's election rival Hillary Clinton tweeted simply: "3-0".

There was praise from those who had been denied entry to the US when the ban was first imposed.

A Sudanese pharmacist in Khartoum, Mohamed Al-Rashid, 38, said the decision "confirms all that America stands for."

He was among those taken off a flight in Doha last month after the ban was first announced, and now plans to head to Washington for a conference this month.

"The court order shows that America and the American people believe in freedom to live, freedom to travel and in freedom to share ideas."

Ahead of the ruling, and with tensions high between the executive and the judiciary, Trump defended his hardline policies, declaring a "new era of justice" in America as he swore in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"We face the menace of rising crime and the threat of deadly terror," he said, doubling down on his dystopian vision of America.

"A new era of justice begins and it begins right now."

Trump's tough talk belies a political and legislative agenda that has been beset by missteps and legal challenges.

Even his own Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, described the president's comments about the judiciary as "disheartening" and "demoralising."

Despite experts' criticism of Trump's message, it appears to be resonating among his supporters.

The billionaire won the election last November with 46 percent of the popular vote, and the RealClearPolitics average of polls shows his job approval at about the same level, with the split largely along Republican-Democratic lines.

His administration has 14 days to file a petition for reconsideration of Thursday's ruling, either by the same panel or "en banc" - meaning by every judge on the court.

Another option would be to ask the Supreme Court to review the case, although some analysts have argued that that path poses the possibility of an embarrassing defeat, given the unanimity of the San Francisco panel, which included a Republican-appointed judge.

US court deals new blow to Trump’s travel ban