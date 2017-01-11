NEW DELHI: As pressure mounted on Tej Bahadur Yadav over his video post criticizing living conditions for soldiers on the border, the BSF jawan remained subserviant, claiming he had surpassed legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh in exposing corruption in the forces.

"Jo bomb Bhagat Singh ne nahi phoda. woh maine phod diya aur ab main peechce nahi hatunga (I have done what Bhagat Singh didn't. Now I won't back down)," Yadav said in a 2.15-minute audio clip today. "If this benefits thousands of others (jawans), then I won't back down. It's not a big deal if somebody gets something from my sacrifice," Yadav said, referring to the disciplinary action he might have to face after his Facebook post went viral across social media.

In the audio clip, uploaded by a news organization on its website, Tej Bahadur said he has no faith in a BSF inquiry and said his allegations "should be investigated by CBI or NIA".

Tej Bahadur Yadav’s family said today the issues raised by him in Facebook videos were true.

Tej Bahadur’s wife, Sharmila, rubbished Border Security Force’s claims, which said a day ago that the soldier had issues with intoxication and discipline.

“What my husband did is right and for the welfare of the soldiers. It is not wrong to demand for food. He has only shown the truth, but these people are saying his mental health is not well. If he was mentally unstable, why was he sent to the border?” Sharmila was quoted by an Indian news agency.

Yadav’s son, Rohit, too supported his father’s demand for good food, and expressed his inclination towards investigation of the matter.

“We have been unable to contact him since last (Tuesday) evening...We don’t know where has he been kept and in what circumstances. We want to know what is happening with him and if he is fine. I want this matter to be investigated and wish he gets justice,” he said.