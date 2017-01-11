SRINAGAR: Civilians living near paramilitary forces' camps, particularly those of the Border Security Force (BSF), say officers sell fuel and food provisions meant for the personnel to outsiders at half the market rate.

The "disclosure" made by jawanTej Bahadur Yadav of the BSF's 29th Battalion in videos on social media supplements accusations of shady dealings by paramilitary officers, particularly those posted to border areas.

Shopkeepers near the Humhama BSF headquarters near Srinagar airport are beneficiaries of petrol and diesel, and even food stores from men of rank, according to a jawan and some civilians. "They sell food items like dal and vegetables to civilians outside the camp at cheaper rates and leave us bereft of the facilities. They even deny us our daily-use items and sell the same to their agents outside the camps," a BSF jawan said on the condition of anonymity.

A civil contractor added, "We get petrol from BSF officers in charge of provisions at Humhama camp at half the market rate... Other items, like rice and spices, are also available much cheaper."

A furniture dealer who requested anonymity said the "purchasing officers, while placing orders for elegant furniture for their offices, take a commission that is more than what we earn".