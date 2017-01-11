NEW DELHI - The BSF Jawan had vented out his emotions in a video about the deplorable plight of the soldiers. He told how badly the Jawans are treated by the corrupt administration which came as a huge eye-opener for many.More recently, the BSF lashed out claiming that the Jawan featured in the video has a record of being ‘indisciplined’ and an ‘alcoholic’. The jawan has now said that he has been forced by the senior officials to take down the video. Now, he has been shifted to plumber’s job. “Constable Tej Bahadur as an individual has a difficult past. From initial days of his career, he needed regular counselling , BSF said in a statement. The soldier deployed at the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir has revealed the ugly truth about the severity of the climates they have to work in and the meager and insufficient food that they get.

He said that sometimes the soldiers even have to stay empty stomach because of the pathetic quality of the food that is provided by the administration to them.

The soldier has appealed to the border security forces to initiate an inquiry into the matter and take necessary steps as soon as possible. He blamed the officers for their corrupt practices because of whom the soldiers were not getting the amenities that they are entitled to. The government provides for the necessary items for the Jawans but the immediate officials sell them off for their personal benefits, he claimed.