Lebanese President Michel Aoun has reiterated that Lebanon has no intentions of working against Arab interests, particularly those of Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Al Arabiya General Manager Turki Aldakhil, during Aoun’s visit to the kingdom this week, the president noted that Saudi Arabia was the first country to invite him on a foreign visit since his inauguration.

The president said that Lebanon was against weaponized conflict within his country, adding that the recent presence of arms was linked to “certain circumstances.”

Aoun said that he there is no longer space for resistance within Lebanon, as resistance within the Middle East has been overridden by interference from the US, Iran and Russia.

With regards to domestic issues in Lebanon, Aoun said there were clauses in the 1989 Taif Agreement, which ended the civil war in Lebanon, that have not been fully implemented. He said it was of high importance for these clauses to be implemented, particularly electoral law, in order to promote co-existence and the proper representation of the different segments of Lebanese society.

He added that there are some electoral laws implemented “1992 onwards resulted in parties loyal to Syria gaining a certain advantage. Syria left and this advantage remained."

King Salman held official talks with Aoun on Tuesday in which they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields, and the latest developments in the Arab and international levels.

Courtesy Al Arabiya