William James - Britain's Theresa May will promise to fight on as prime minister and pursue bold domestic reform despite her diminished authority in a speech this week relaunching her leadership after 12 tumultuous months in power.

As her minority government prepares to start the difficult task of passing Brexit through parliament, May will remind Britons of her promise to build a fairer society, seeking to repair a reputation damaged by an ill-judged snap election.

Almost one year on from her first day as prime minister - a job she took on after Britain's shock referendum vote to leave the European Union - May will urge voters and political opponents to help her "tackle the injustice and vested interests that threaten to hold us back".

"My commitment to change in Britain is undimmed," May will say on Tuesday, according to advanced extracts from her speech.

May called the election on June 8 in an attempt to cash in on high poll ratings and win support for her plan to make a clean break with the EU in 2019.

But the gamble backfired when voters stripped her of a majority in parliament and forced her party into a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up a minority government.

"In this new context, it will be even more important to make the case for our policies and our values, and to win the battle of ideas both in parliament as well as in the country," May will say.

CONFIDENCE

May's ability to carry on as prime minister and drive Brexit legislation through parliament with only a fragile majority behind her has been persistently questioned since the election.

But May's position seems secure for now, with colleagues preferring to see her start Brexit talks rather than topple her and risk the government collapsing - a scenario that could let a resurgent opposition Labour Party into power.

The first stage of the Brexit process will come later this week when a key piece of legislation, which translates EU law into British law, is presented to parliament.

Damian Green, who as First Secretary of State is effectively May's deputy, told Sky News he was confident the government could get the legislation through.

Asked about media reports of plots to oust her, Green said it was simply "gossip and chatter" at summer parties.

"There is no credible plot going on," he said. "The prime minister is determined to carry on, to lead the party and the country for many years to come and the overwhelming majority of Conservative MPs (lawmakers) are behind her in that."

May will make the appeal for national backing at the launch of a report into how the government should protect workers affected by a shift to different employment models, including the 'gig economy' championed by the likes of Uber and Deliveroo. The report is a key element of May's plan to address dissatisfaction expressed at the referendum by working class Britons who felt left behind by globalization.

"At this critical time in our history, we can either be timid or we can be bold," May will say. "We will act with an unshakeable sense of purpose to build the better, fairer Britain which we all want to see."

'A damp squib': EU parliament reacts to UK proposal on citizens

British proposals to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in Britain would cast "a dark cloud of vagueness and uncertainty" over the lives of millions of Europeans, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator said.

Writing in the Guardian newspaper, Guy Verhofstadt said the differences between proposals made by the European Union and Britain to guarantee the rights of people living away from their home countries were striking, the latest sign that what should be a relatively easy part of Brexit talks is far from agreed.

The EU and Britain have agreed they must first deal with the rights of citizens and a financial settlement before discussing a future trade deal after Britain leaves the European Union - something Prime Minister Theresa May wants to happen quickly.

Verhofstadt said while he accepted Britain's vote to leave the EU, the European Parliament was not convinced that Brexit would help either the European economy or its citizens.

"The UK proposal only confirms this belief – falling short of its own ambitions to 'put citizens first'. If implemented, it would cast a dark cloud of vagueness and uncertainty over the lives of millions of Europeans," he wrote.

"It was a damp squib, proposing that Europeans obtain the status of 'third-country nationals' in the UK, with fewer rights than British citizens are offered throughout the EU."

May's deputy, Damian Green, told BBC radio the government would preserve the basic rights of EU citizens in Britain, but reiterated that those rights could not be guarded by the European Court of Justice - a sticking point for the two sides.

Verhofstadt also said the parliament, which has the right to veto any Brexit deal, wanted the negotiations to be completed by March 30, 2019, adding that it would not support any extension to this deadline because European parliamentary elections were due to take place in May of that year.

"We will not support any extension to this deadline, because it would require the UK to hold European elections in May 2019," he wrote. "That is simply unthinkable."

UK PM May suspends one of her

lawmakers for use of racist language

British Prime Minister Theresa May suspended one of her Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday after she used racist language at a think tank event on the implications of Brexit on the financial services sector.

Anne Marie Morris, who campaigned to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum, was describing her view of what could be done to ensure a good exit agreement in the two years allowed for talks.

"And then we get to the real nigger in the wood pile which is, in two years, what will happen if there is no deal," she told a gathering of politicians, lawyers and senior city figures.

She said later she apologised unreservedly for any offence caused. "The comment was entirely unintentional." May said she had been shocked to hear about the comment, which she described as "completely unacceptable".

"I immediately asked the Chief Whip to suspend the party whip," May said in a statement. "Language like this has absolutely no place in politics or in today’s society."

Suspending the party whip means Morris is excluded from the party and will sit as an independent, potentially reducing May's ability to pass legislation.–Reuters

Her government already relies on a smaller party after losing its majority at a June election.

Morris can still choose to vote in line with the government, and is likely to continue to do so. May did not say how long the suspension would last or if expulsion was possible.

Several lawmakers, both from the main opposition parties and from within the Conservatives, had called for Morris to be suspended for her use of the phrase, believed to be rooted in slavery in the United States.

It came to be used to describe something unexpected and wrong but is now generally viewed with disdain as racist.