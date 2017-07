SRINAGAR: By adding difficulties for the people of Kashmir, India has stopped bus service between poonch and Rawalakot in the held Kashmir on yesterday.

To examine the cross border firing, the authorities of India rejected the bus service between poonch-Rawalakot.

Huge number of Pakistani living in Kashmir unable to meet their relatives due to rejection of bus service. The communities of Pakistan there have demanded to authorities to recover the bus service as soon as possible