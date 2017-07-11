Cairo - Egyptian security forces have killed six suspected militants sympathetic to Islamic State in a shooutout in the southern province of Assiut, an Interior Ministry said on Monday. A ministry statement said security forces were carrying out a raid on the group's apartment in Assiut when a firefight ensued in which all six militants were killed. It did not say when the incident took place. The apartment was "an organizational base where (the group) was preparing to carry out a series of terrorist operations in the provinces," the statement said.