MUMBAI - Two former Indian army chiefs, General Deepak Kapoor and General NC Vij, along with other senior military officers have been indicted in a housing society scam in an inquiry, which was ordered by the Defence Ministry, according to Indian media.

The Adarsh housing society, a 31-storey apartment complex in south Mumbai, was built for the families of veterans of Kargil war. However politicians, bureaucrats and other military officers have become owners of the apartments.

The scam surfaced in 2010 after which Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was forced to resign.

Later, in April 2016, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on the direction of the Bombay High Court ordered an inquiry into the scam. The inquiry was conducted by a retired IAS officer, Rajan Katoch, and Lt Gen Ravi Thodge.

In the report, Gen NC Vij has been held guilty of “providing a protective umbrella to facilitate the alienation of the land”. On the other hand, Gen Kapoor was “not directly connected with the case” but “not well advised” in becoming a member of the society, adding that that it did not seem he had adequately weighed the implications of accepting an apartment in the complex.

Former navy chief admiral Madhavendra Singh, who was also allotted a flat in the housing society, has also been named in the report.