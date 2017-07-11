A memorandum of understanding, aimed to shore up Qatar's counter-terrorism efforts, was signed between the United States and the Gulf nation on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed during US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to the energy-rich country.

His trip to the Gulf is an effort to end a rift between Qatar and four Arab states, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Senior Tillerson adviser RC Hammond said the deal outlines “future efforts Qatar can take to fortify its fight against terrorism and actively address terrorism funding issues.”

Tillerson also visited Kuwait on Monday and held talks with the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, who has been acting as a mediator between Qatar and four states lined up against it.

The quartet broke off relations and cut air, sea and land routes to Qatar in early June. They accuse it of supporting extremist groups something Qatar denies and meddling in their affairs.