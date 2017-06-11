MISSOURI - Civil rights groups have sued Missouri to prevent its new voter identification law from interfering with a local special election next month, saying the measure could disenfranchise voters. The lawsuit seeks a court order blocking the law from remaining in effect during the July 11 special election for an alderman in St. Louis. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Advancement Project on behalf of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri.