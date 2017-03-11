HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Additional District Accounts Officers (DAO), seized his property and other belongings here on Saturday.

Spokesman NAB said that on information provided by under detention police constable Yousaf and his son, a team of the bureau arrested the Additional DAO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh.

During operation documents of bungalows, farm houses, agricultural land and other properties located in Karachi, Hala and Hyderabad were recovered. All these properties are owned by Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh.

The raiding team also recovered 37,000 Saudi Riyals, three kilogram pure gold, precious wrist watches, nine luxurious vehicles, 1,70,00,000 rupees cash, prize bonds worth millions.