BEIJING:- Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qian Qichen, who rebuilt relations with the international community after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, has died at the age of 89, state media said Wednesday. Qian died Tuesday in Beijing, Xinhua news agency quoted a government statement as saying. It described him as "a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and proletarian revolutionist, and an outstanding leader in diplomacy of the country". Qian, who spoke Russian and English, was foreign minister from 1988-1998 and handled the diplomatic fallout from the massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators which attracted international condemnation. –AFP