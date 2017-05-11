WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry today said that Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism of all kinds and won’t let its soil be used to attack other countries.

Pakistan’s envoy while speaking to journalists in Washington DC said that Regional peace is directly linked to peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants to bring peace in the region and the country hence, it is willing to work with important stakeholders.

“Pakistan has made a lot of sacrifices in the war against terror,” Aizaz said while speaking about the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. “Pak-Afghan border area was cleared of terrorists. Terrorism had an adverse impact on Pakistan’s economy.” He also stated that Pakistan no longer projects a negative image, it’s an issue of the past. “It’s time for the international community to see Pakistan with a new perspective.”