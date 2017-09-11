CARTAGENA - Pope Francis got a cut on his brow and blood on his white cape Sunday when he bumped into the window of his Popemobile while waving to admirers in Colombia.

Francis, 80, was standing up in the specially designed vehicle during a procession through the Caribbean city of Cartagena when the vehicle braked sharply. Television pictures showed him colliding with the glass of the vehicle’s covered platform, and then being assisted by his bodyguard.

He was seen later with a bruise on his cheek and a small dressing on his brow, but still smiling. “I got bashed,” he joked to reporters. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told journalists: “The pope is alright. Ice was put on it and he was treated. He will continue the schedule for his visit with no changes.” Francis was in Cartagena on the last day of a four-city Colombian tour. He was due to fly back to Rome later Sunday.