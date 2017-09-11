BEIRUT - At least 34 civilians were killed Sunday when Russian warplanes targeted ferries carrying them across the Euphrates River near Syria's eastern city of Deir Ezzor, a monitor said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor initially reported 21 deaths in Russian air strikes but later raised the toll to 34, saying that "more bodies have been found in the river". Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said nine children were among those killed fleeing fighting and that "dozens" of people were wounded in the strikes. He said the raids targeted "more than 40 ferries" that had left Al-Boulil town southwest of Deir Ezzor city for the eastern shore of the river.