Indian troops martyred two youth in Indian Held Kashmir.

Indian army launched a search operation today in Khudwani, area of Kulgam district. They martyred two boys during search operation. Deceased were identified as Dawood Illahi Khan and Sayar Ahmad Wani.

Indian army reported that these two were killed in an encounter with troops in Kulgam District.

The whole district was shutdown following the killings and all shops and other commercial areas are shutdown in the district and nearby areas.

Internet and mobile services were suspended in Kulgam district shortly after the incident by the authorities.