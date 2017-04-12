KOLKATA: According to NDTV, A leader of the BJP's youth wing in Bengal, Yogesh Varshney, has threatened Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announcing an "11 lakh rupee reward" for her head.

Mr Varshney, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, issued the outrageous threat while expressing anger over police action on a rally held on Sunday to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum, around 180 km from Kolkata.



Alleging that people were beaten up brutally in a baton-charge by the police, the youth leader described the Chief Minister as a "demon" and said, "When I saw the video, I only had one thought... that if anyone gets me Mamata Banerjee's head I will give them 11 lakh."

Slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" were raised in the rally which, Mr Varshney claimed, was taken out by devotees not linked to any political party.