A 23-year-old woman from Ohio is facing charges of rape and aggravated robbery following an alleged attack on a taxi driver earlier this year, reported The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Brittany Carter is accused of performing a sex act on the driver while a male accomplice threatened him with a knife. The incident occurred in the city of Fremont.

Police say Carter entered the taxi with 20-year-old Cory Jackson and a third passenger who has not yet been identified at 4.24 am on January 28.

In addition to the assault Carter and Jackson allegedly took $32 from the driver's wallet.

Detective Lt. Robert Ring of Findlay police department said of the sexual assault: "We don't know why she did it. Maybe it was a distraction because they took money from him."

After the passengers fled the scene the taxi driver reported the incident to police.

An indictment accuses Carter of “having purposely compelled” the victim to engage in sexual conduct “by force or threat of force.”

Jackson, who remains at large, has been charged with aiding and abetting the rape, and indicted for aggravated robbery.

Carter is being held at the Hancock County jail, with bail set at $60,000.