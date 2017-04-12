BRUSSELS - The EU prolonged sanctions against Iran over its human rights record for another year Tuesday, amid tensions over Tehran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The sanctions include an asset freeze against 82 individuals and one entity, plus a ban on exports to Iran of equipment "which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications". The names will be published Wednesday in the EU's Official Journal, a statement said. The European Council of member states said it decided to extend the sanctions in response "to serious human rights violations in Iran".