JAKARTA - A prominent Indonesian corruption investigator had acid thrown in his face by motorbike-riding assailants Tuesday in an attack activists believe is linked to a graft case that has implicated senior politicians. Novel Baswedan, a member of the official Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), was being treated in hospital after the attack which happened in Jakarta as he walked home from a mosque in the early hours following morning prayers in the Muslim nation. "It is a brutal act, I strongly condemn it," said President Joko Widodo, urging the police to track down the assailants. The KPK condemned the "barbaric" attack and said they would not back down in their fight against corruption. "We believe that the fight against corruption eradication must not stop due to any sort of threats, intimidations or attacks," the body said in a statement. Presidential spokesman Johan Budi, who visited Baswedan in hospital, gave details of the attack, telling AFP the investigator had injuries on his forehead and blurred vision in his left eye.

Anti-graft investigators in Indonesia, one of the world's most corrupt countries, have been targeted in the past and have reported having cars driven at them and receiving threats.