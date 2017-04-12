According to Hindustan Times, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that one will see a “transformed” in Indian Held Kashmir in a year “no matter how the change takes place”. “You will see a transformed Kashmir in a year. No matter how the change occurs, one thing is certain, that there will be a change in Kashmir in a year’s time,” he asserted.

Indian Held Kashmir is ruled by the BJP-PDP alliance government headed by puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Singh attended the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the India Year Awards’ function on Tuesday.

Speaking during an interactive session at the event, he said former Indian Held Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah should not have supported the stone pelters. The National Conference (NC) president had recently defended the stone-pelting youth in the Valley, saying they are fighting for the nation and for the resolution of the Indian Held Kashmir issue as per the wishes of its people.

Singh said he “fully agrees” with Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks about dealing sternly with those trying to hinder security forces from performing their duties in Indian Held Kashmir. “Those doing such things will have to face the consequences,” he said.