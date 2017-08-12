WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has said he was “very close” to revealing his keenly awaited decision on the number of US troops he plans to keep in Afghanistan.

The White House has launched a review of the US plan for Afghanistan after 16 years of war, and reports suggest that Trump’s national security team is divided on whether to send more troops or to pull out.

“We’re getting close. We’re getting very close. It’s a very big decision for me. I took over a mess, and we’re going to make it a lot less messy,” Trump said from his golf club retreat in New Jersey.

Trump’s generals have called the Afghan conflict a “stalemate” and even after years of intensive help from the US and other NATO nations, Afghanistan’s security forces are still struggling to hold back an emboldened Taliban.

Meanwhile, the US Policy on Afghanistan would include broader concern that incorporates Pakistan and India as well as a regional solution.

“We are looking at this as not just a solution to Afghanistan, but also a broader concern that incorporates India and Pakistan as well as a regional solution,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a briefing here Thursday.

Asked to comment on government’s view point over the Afghan strategy announced by Senator McCain earlier in the day, the spokesperson said a lot of people are very curious about the policy which is still underway. She said there have been a lot of conversations and negotiations with the President’s national security team that also includes Secretary of State Tillerson. Ms Nauert said the White House will roll out the Afghan plan, but “we just don’t have that done just yet. It’s still under review”.

She avoided to give a direct answer to the question and only said that the state department is aware of Senator McCain’s proposal. In a lighter vein, Ms Nauert said it was great to see Senator McCain back in Washington, a very strong and tough man because his father experienced the same illness that he had.

Mr McCain frustrated over delay by President Donald Trump’s administration in announcement of Afghan policy, Thursday presented his own plan calling for ramping up pressure on Pakistan.

Mr McCain’s plan also calls for intensifying US diplomatic efforts with Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and other nations to promote political reconciliation in Afghanistan.